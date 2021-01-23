MARKET NEWS

National Girl Child Day | Haridwar teen Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24

She will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Shristi Goswami, a nineteen-year-old Haridwar-based student, is set to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on National Girl Child Day, which falls on January 24.

She will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government.

The move has received the nod of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

According to a report in News18, in May 2018, she became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha. Her father Praveen is a businessman while her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

The schemes she will review include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

Close
Describing her once-in-a-lifetime chance, Goswami, who is a student of third year BSc, told The New Indian Express: "I still cannot believe if this is true. I am so overwhelmed. But at the same time, I will do my best to prove that youth can excel in administration while working for people's welfare."
