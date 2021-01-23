National Girl Child Day | Haridwar teen Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24

Source: Twitter

Shristi Goswami, a nineteen-year-old Haridwar-based student, is set to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on National Girl Child Day, which falls on January 24.

She will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government.

The move has received the nod of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

According to a report in News18, in May 2018, she became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha. Her father Praveen is a businessman while her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

The schemes she will review include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.