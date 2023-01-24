 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
National Girl Child Day 2023: History and why this day matters

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

National Girl Child Day 2023: The day is marked to provide all support and opportunities to the girls of the country. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child

National Girl Child Day 2023: PM Modi had termed the National Girl Child Day as “an occasion to reiterate our commitment and further strengthen ongoing efforts to empower the girl child”. (Image credit: @mannkibaat/Twitter)

National Girl Child Day is marked on January 24 to celebrate the girl child. The day, an initiative of Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been celebrated in India every year since 2008.

“On National Girl Child Day, we salute the strength and accomplishments of girls in various sectors and reiterate our commitment to provide them with equal opportunities to live, aspire and inspire,” Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani tweeted.

The day is marked to provide all support and opportunities to the girls of the country. It also aims towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl’s education, and their health and nutrition.

“As we celebrate National Girl Child Day, we pledge to support and empower the daughters of our nation. We must work towards their inclusion and safety, so that they can dream big and reach their full potential,” the Congress tweeted.

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with this year's Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee children in New Delhi.