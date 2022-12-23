 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

National Farmers' Day 2022: Wishes and quotes

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

National Farmers' Day wishes and quotes: Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh, a farmers' leader and India's fifth prime minister.

It is the day to salute India's farmers. (Representational mage)

India marks National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas every year on December 23 in honour of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a farmers' leader who became the country's fifth prime minister. Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was born on December 23, 1902 into a farming family in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is credited with bringing about land reforms in the state and finalising the Debt Relief Bill, 1939.

He also served as the agriculture minister of UP and wrote many books related to farming, including Land for Farmers, Abolition of Zamindari and India's Poverty and its Solution.

Singh died in Delhi on May 29, 1987.

To remember him, here is a look at some of his famous quotes: 

- “The true India resides in its villages.”

- “Have patience! In time, even grass becomes milk.”