National Farmers' Day 2022: Wishes and quotes

It is the day to salute India's farmers. (Representational mage)

India marks National Farmers' Day or Kisan Diwas every year on December 23 in honour of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a farmers' leader who became the country's fifth prime minister. Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was born on December 23, 1902 into a farming family in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is credited with bringing about land reforms in the state and finalising the Debt Relief Bill, 1939.

He also served as the agriculture minister of UP and wrote many books related to farming, including Land for Farmers, Abolition of Zamindari and India's Poverty and its Solution.

Singh died in Delhi on May 29, 1987.

To remember him, here is a look at some of his famous quotes:

- “The true India resides in its villages.”

- “Have patience! In time, even grass becomes milk.”

- "A nation can prosper only when its rural sector is upgraded and its purchasing power is high."

- "The farmer is the master of this country, but he has forgotten his power."

- "The path to the country's prosperity passes through the fields and barns of the villages."

Also take a look at some wishes you can share to mark National Farmers' Day:

- Let’s salute our farmers on this great day. We cannot thank them enough for their hard labor.

- Farmers' Day reminds us to thank each and every farmer of the nation for their unconditional dedication. Best wishes on Farmers Day to you.

- Wishing all the farmers a plentiful harvest.

- To the extremely hardworking farmers, we appreciate all of you.

- Our country depends on the success of farmers. Happy National Farmers' Day.

- Having a plate full plate of food is a privilege. Our farmers work tirelessly to feed us and they deserve all our respect and admiration. Happy National Farmers' Day.