How to watch 'Brahmastra' and other movies for just Rs 75. Find out here

Want the full theatre experience for a movie like Brahmastra but don’t feel like splurging an exorbitant amount for it? We are here to tell you how you can watch Brahmastra and other films for just Rs 75 on September 16.

To celebrate National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) has decided to price movie tickets at just Rs 75 for one day on September 16.

Cinemas halls across India will welcome moviegoers with a celebratory price of just Rs 75 per ticket on Cinema Day, the MAI announced earlier this month.

While watching a movie in a multiplex will usually set one back by anywhere between Rs 300 to 700 – and even more for high-end recliner seats – National Cinema Day will provide film enthusiasts with the chance to watch movies on the big screen without putting a dent in their budget.

"National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen," the Multiplex Association of India said in a statement.

The nationwide group of cinema operators said that PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asia, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite and others will take part in the celebratory offer.

More details of the offer will be available on the websites and social media handles of the participating screens.

PVR has already declared that tickets for September 16 will be sold at Rs 75. The move theatre chain however clarified that tickets for the premium category seats, while heavily discounted, will not be sold for Rs 75.