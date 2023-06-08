National Best Friends Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages you can send to loved ones

National Best Friends Day is celebrated annually on June 8. (Representational Photo).

National Best Friends Day is celebrated annually on June 8. The day reiterates the need to spend time with close friends despite factors such as hectic schedules and reveal their value in your life.

National Best Friends Day dates back to 1935 when the US Congress wanted to observe a day that specifically aimed at celebrating the role played by close friends.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your best friend:

National Best Friends Day 2023- Wishes





To my partner in crime, my trusted confidant, and my unwavering pillar of strength, Happy National Best Friends Day! Your infectious joy and unwavering support brighten my world. I feel incredibly fortunate to have you by my side.



To my amazing best friend, Happy National Best Friends Day! You are the one who understands me like no one else. Thank you for always being there for me.



On this National Best Friends Day, I want you to know that our friendship holds immense value to me. Here's to countless years of laughter, adventures, and cherished moments together!



A true friend is someone who understands the melody of your heart and can sing it back to you when you forget the words. Happy National Best Friends Day to my incredible songbird, whose friendship fills my life with harmony and warmth!





Never make friends with people who are above or below you in status. Such friendships will never give you any happiness. - Chanakya



Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart - Eleanor Roosevelt



Don’t walk in front of me; I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me; I may not lead. Walk beside me; just be my friend. - Albert Camus



Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything. - Muhammad Ali.





Happy National Best Friend Day! You're the best!



Celebrating our bond on Best Friend Day!



Thank you for being my best friend. Happy Best Friend Day!



To my best friend, I'm so grateful for your friendship. You're always there for me, no matter what. I love you!

