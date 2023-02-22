 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natasha Poonawalla's latest fashion outing is fodder for viral memes. She finds them funny

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

Natasha Poonawalla's latest fashion outing left many impressed but became meme fodder soon after.

Natasha Poonawalla sported a white and red puffer coat from Moncler. (Image: @dietsabya/Instagram)

Entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla is making heads turn thanks to her over-the-top outfit.

“Parachute or Lachina Doll?! (sic)” Poonawalla wrote as she shared photos on Instagram. She possibly meant Kachina dolls with the L being a typographical error in the post. Kachina dolls have elaborate headgears – something that was the standout spectacle in Poonawalla’s white and red outfit.

The 41-year-old posted her location as Olympia London for the photos, where she was likely attending an event.

Her friends from the Hindi film industry could not stop gushing over her look featuring a puffer coat from Moncler.

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented: "You set the bar baby." Designer Manish Malhotra was all hearts for the look.