Natasha Poonawalla's latest fashion outing is fodder for viral memes. She finds them funny

Entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla is making heads turn thanks to her over-the-top outfit.

“Parachute or Lachina Doll?! (sic)” Poonawalla wrote as she shared photos on Instagram. She possibly meant Kachina dolls with the L being a typographical error in the post. Kachina dolls have elaborate headgears – something that was the standout spectacle in Poonawalla’s white and red outfit.

The 41-year-old posted her location as Olympia London for the photos, where she was likely attending an event.

Her friends from the Hindi film industry could not stop gushing over her look featuring a puffer coat from Moncler.

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented: "You set the bar baby." Designer Manish Malhotra was all hearts for the look.

She got praises from Hollywood too with Singer Rita Ora commenting: "Woooow." But not everyone was impressed. “Looks like people in Delhi during winters," one comment said. "Looking like a mushroom LOL," was another. “Ranveer Singh se bhi khatarnak nikla ye toh," read another. And cue the memes. Related stories 'Layoffs are particularly hard for women over 40, like me': Staffer fired after 15 years at Google

Cabinet extends term of 22nd Law Commission until August 2024 Diet Sabya, an anonymous Instagram account and fashion police, started with a few. “This is possibly the greatest outfit of all time. Also the most meme worthy!! Mrs Vaccine ate!” wrote the account. The vaccine remark pointing to her husband and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla. One meme featured Poonawalla as a badminton shuttle while another was in a vegetable market. Natasha Poonawalla was impressed too with the memes and posted a laughing emoji in the comments. The socialite, who has grabbed headlines in the past for her style and OTT clothes has been seen sporting several designs of renowned designers including Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who she wore to the Met Gala last year. For the theme “gilded glamour”, Poonawalla wore a golden Sabyasachi saree with a Schiaparelli bustier.

Moneycontrol News