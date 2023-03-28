Watch: Biden's 'ice cream' joke right before first statement on school shooting that killed 6

US President Joe Biden is drawing flak for making a joke right before he made his first statement on the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed three young children and three staff.

"My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s ice cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," Biden said as he began his address at the Women's Business Summit in the White House.

The clip of Biden’s remarks has been widely shared, with the President’s ill-timed joke being seen as insensitive.

In the same speech, Biden described the latest shooting as "sick" and said gun violence was "ripping the soul of this nation”.

"It's just sick," he said at the White House. The President praised police for responding "within minutes" but called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons often used in mass shootings.

Moneycontrol News