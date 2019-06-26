NASA's first Astrobee robot takes maiden flight in space

On June 14, Bumble became the first Astrobee robot to fly under its own power in space. (Image: NASA)

On June 14, NASA’s first Astrobee robot named Bumble became the first of its kind to fly in space using its own power.

The new free-flying robot system will help scientists try out technologies in zero gravity condition while also carrying out routine work with the astronauts on-board the International Space Station. This would typically mean that astronauts will now have more time in hand to focus on non-routine tasks.

Commenting on its utility, Maria Bualat, Astrobee project manager, Ames Research Center, said: “The main purpose of the Astrobee platform is to provide a zero-gravity testbed for guest scientists to try out new robotic technologies in space.”

Such bots can become the caretakers for NASA's lunar gateway in the future as they can operate on their own, reported Space Daily. These may even become instrumental in carrying out NASA's future Moon and Mars exploration missions.

Like all other Astrobees, Bumble can also move in any direction in space. In the maiden flight. However, it was only tested for basic commands such as “move 11.8 inches forward” or “rotate 45 degrees” although more complex movements will be tested soon.

The Astrobee team sitting out of NASA's Ames Research Center in the Silicon Valley confirmed that Bumble could navigate inside the space station and find its position also before the bot was allowed to take its maiden flight.

Notably, Astrobee's navigation system uses a camera to identify the bot's surroundings. The image captured by the camera is then compared to a map of the International Space Station to gauge its position.

So far, two Astrobees have been launched into the space station, namely Bumble and Honey. A third such bot named “Queen” will be launched next month.