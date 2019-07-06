NASA to provide GPS on Moon before Artemis Mission begins

The Global Positioning System (GPS), a satellite-based navigation system that most of us heavily rely on for movement in any new place, may soon help with navigation on the Moon too.

NASA is planning to make the service available during its Artemis Mission to help out spacecraft figure out their location in the outer space more precisely.

A newsletter released by NASA has revealed that it is working on launching a special receiver that will be able to catch location signals given out by the GPS.

The system, located 12,550 miles above the Earth’s surface, is operated by the United States military and can be accessed by anyone who is in possession of a GPS receiver. Apart from helping with navigation, these signals are used by interactive maps, tracking devices, and multiple other applications.

A GPS consists of satellites, ground stations and receivers. It is the receivers that catch signals transmitted by the satellites to calculate distance and aid in navigation. Therefore, if we equip a spacecraft with an advanced GPS receiver, it may also be able to help astronauts with tracking their location in Space in the area between the Earth and the Moon or on the lunar surface.

In future, this facility may help astronauts and ground controllers manning the Orion spacecraft and all other lunar surface missions navigate better.

For long, NASA’s communication networks have been providing navigation services near the Moon. However, if the GPS network becomes functional, it will be able to accommodate more users since it has more satellites. This will in turn help reduce the load on NASA’s networks and free up the bandwidth to transmit other sets of data.

Munther Hassouneh, Principal Investigator at Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, said: “What we’re trying to do is use existing infrastructure for navigational purposes instead of building new infrastructure around the Moon.”

Now, astronauts can’t use their phones in space because our devices are built to catch signals from satellites that orbit above us. The signal is transmitted within a fraction of a second. However, on the surface of the Moon that would take more than half a second, which will severely affect how the system functions.

This is why the NASA Goddard team is trying to build a new navigation computer with a high-gain antenna and other advanced features that will work better than the terrestrial ones we use.

Explaining the move, Jason Mitchell, Chief Technologist - Goddard’s Mission Engineering and Systems Analysis Division, said: “We’re using infrastructure that was built for surface navigation on Earth for applications beyond Earth. Its use for higher-altitude navigation has now been firmly established with the success of missions like the Magnetospheric Multiscale mission (MMS) and the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES).”

The lunar NavCube hardware will hopefully be ready by the end of 2019.