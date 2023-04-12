Never-seen before 'green monster' captured on NASA telescope after star explosion

The James Webb Space Telescope has revealed never-before seen moments of what happens following a star explosion that leaves behind remnants in the vastness. A new infrared-image from the telescope shows the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A (Cas A).

“Cas A represents our best opportunity to look at the debris field of an exploded star and run a kind of stellar autopsy to understand what type of star was there beforehand and how that star exploded," Purdue University's Danny Milisavljevic said in a statement.

Researchers have also been fascinated by a green loop along the right side of the bubble.

"We’ve nicknamed it the Green Monster in honor of Fenway Park in Boston. If you look closely, you’ll notice that it’s pockmarked with what look like mini-bubbles. The shape and complexity are unexpected and challenging to understand," Milisavljevic said.

Moneycontrol News