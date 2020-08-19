172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|nasa-spots-suv-sized-asteroid-that-is-closest-to-have-passed-by-earth-5727271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:49 AM IST

NASA spots SUV-sized asteroid that is closest to have passed by Earth

Moneycontrol News
Image: NASA
Image: NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, popularly known as NASA, has spotted a tiny asteroid pass a few thousand kilometres above Earth. The asteroid, which is as big as an SUV, was the closest ever to have passed by Earth.

NASA said that the asteroid named 2020 QG passed above the southern Indian Ocean on August 16 at 12:08 am EDT (9.30 am IST). Asteroid 2020 QG is fairly small by asteroid standards.

If it had actually been on an impact trajectory, it would likely have become a fireball as it broke up in Earth's atmosphere, which happens several times a year.

The tiny asteroid, which is estimated to be about three to six meters long, was moving about 12.3 kilometres per second and was far below the geostationary orbit of about 35,000 km at which most telecommunication satellites are placed. 

Asteroid 2020 QG enters the record books as the closest known non-impacting asteroid; many very small asteroids impact our planet every year, but only a few have actually been detected in space a few hours before impacting Earth. On average, an asteroid the size of 2020 QG passes this closely only a few times a year.

"It's really cool to see a small asteroid come by this close, because we can see the Earth's gravity dramatically bend its trajectory. "Our calculations show that this asteroid got turned by 45 degrees or so as it swung by our planet.” said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. 

The space research organisation states that there are hundreds of millions of small asteroids the size of 2020 QG, but they are extremely hard to discover until they get very close to Earth. The vast majority of Near Earth Asteroids (NEA) pass by safely at much greater distances - usually much farther away than the Moon.

In 2005, NASA was assigned a goal of finding 90 percent of the NEAs that are about 460 feet (140 meters) or larger in size. These larger asteroids pose a much greater threat if they were to impact, and they can be detected much farther away from Earth because their rate of motion across the sky is typically much smaller at that distance.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:49 am

#2020 QG #NASA

