NASA reveals bizarre items being sent to Moon aboard Artemis I

NASA's Artemis program to return to the Moon could launch its first uncrewed test flight as early as August 29, the agency has said. Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that NASA will conduct to eventually put humans on the lunar surface by 2025.

Ahead of the launch of Artemis I mission, NASA has revealed the list of items that it is sending on the SLS rocket and accompanying Orion spacecraft on its journey to swing by the Moon, reports CNN.

The items include 245 silver Snoopy pins, a Shaun the Sheep mascot, a Dead Sea pebble and 567 American flags – all items of cultural significance, says NASA.

Snoopy, of course, has had a long association with NASA. The beloved comic character was used to encourage NASA’s spaceflight safety initiative during the time of Apollo and will ride along as the zero gravity indicator on Artemis I. Besides that, 245 silver Snoopy pins will also be included in the mission, reports Daily Mail.

The European Space Agency (ESA), which built the power-providing service module for the mission, arranged to include a Shaun the Sheep mascot. “This is an exciting time for Shaun and for us at ESA,” David Parker, director for human and robotic exploration at ESA, said.

“We're woolly very happy that he's been selected for the mission and we understand that, although it might be a small step for a human, it's a giant leap for lambkind.”

"Many of the items included in the flight kit are symbols of cultural significance or NASA's collaborative efforts with STEM-focused organisations," the space agency said.

Other items that will journey to the Earth’s only natural satellite include 90 Girl Scouts Space Science badges, Sycamore tree seeds, an Artemis program rubber stamp and a USB drive containing images, drawings and poems from students.

Besides this, the Artemis I mission will also have a special connection to the Apollo mission – a small piece of moon rock from the Apollo 11 mission will also go along for the lunar journey.

The mission to the Moon

Artemis-1 is set to journey around the far side of the Moon in a mission lasting four to six weeks -- longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking, before returning home faster and hotter than every vessel before.

Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters: "Our first and our primary objective is to demonstrate Orion's heat shield in lunar reentry conditions."

When the capsule returns from the Moon, it will be traveling about 24,500 miles an hour (39,400 kilometers per hour) and experience temperatures half as hot as the Sun outside its heat shield.

The second objective is to demonstrate the flight worthiness of the rocket and crew capsule as they perform all their maneuvers over the course of the mission.

Finally, NASA will look to successfully retrieve Orion after splashdown, and thoroughly inspect it.

Artemis II will be the first crewed test, flying around the Moon but not landing, while Artemis III will see the first woman and first person of colour touch down on the lunar south pole.

(With inputs from AFP)