This video grab image obtained April 28, 2020 courtesy of the US Department of Defense shows part of an unclassified video taken by Navy pilots that shows interactions with "unidentified aerial phenomena".

NASA held its first-ever public meeting on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) a year after launching a study into mysterious sightings. The American space agency had set up the panel last year to study UFOs, or what the US government now terms unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). During the four-hour meeting on Wednesday, panel members revealed their preliminary findings ahead of issuing a report expected later this summer.

Here are 3 things we learned from NASA’s first public meeting on UFOs:

Most sightings can be explained

NASA has examined more than 800 reports of UFO sightings from data collected over decades, but only a small fraction of these are truly unexplained. Only about 2% to 5% of reported sightings contain signals that could be deemed “anomalous.”

For example, a video taken by a naval aircraft in the US was played during the meeting. It showed a series of dots moving in the sky, which later turned out to be a commercial aircraft flying towards an airport.

Challenges to documenting UFOs

The greatest challenge panel members cited to studying UFOs was a dearth of scientifically reliable methods for documenting UFOs, typically sightings of what appear as objects moving in ways that defy the bounds of known technologies and laws of nature, reported Reuters.

The underlying problem, they said, is that the phenomena in question are generally being detected and recorded with cameras, sensors and other equipment not designed or calibrated to accurately observe and measure such peculiarities.

“If I were to summarize in one line what I feel we've learned, it's we need high-quality data,” said David Spergel, chair of NASA's UAP team. “The current existing data and eyewitness reports alone are insufficient to provide conclusive evidence about the nature and origin of every UAP event.”

On the search for alien life

Asked about the search for extra-terrestrial life forms during the meeting, Dr Spergel said NASA’s search for aliens is ongoing. He said that NASA is “searching for life in any form.”

“The search for life is a really important thing. We haven't found life beyond Earth yet,” he said. “But we are looking.”

Astrobiologist Dr David Grinspoon added that NASA would loudly and proudly share any evidence of extra-terrestrial life with the public, should they ever come across it. “If we discovered something, we would try to make sure we were right and then we'd loudly and proudly let the public know about it,” he said.

