NASA shares visuals of Earth from 'whole different angle'. Watch.

Visuals of planet Earth taken during the International Space Station’s Expeditions 67 and 68. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted on instagram.com/nasa).

International space agency NASA recently shared photos of planet Earth from a "whole different angle" .

In a video posted on Instagram, the space agency shared a high definition video that was captured in a 12-month period between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station’s Expeditions 67 and 68.

"Watch as the world passes by, literally. The people who’ve been to Earth orbit for the rare opportunity to see our home planet from a whole different angle say this blue marble in space is really quite beautiful and awe-inspiring when seen from 250 miles straight up.

Here’s your chance to see if you agree: these ultra-high definition video scenes, captured between March 2022 and March 2023 during the International Space Station’s Expeditions 67 and 68, let you imagine yourself as a station crew member with an hour off duty and nothing better to do than look out the window as the world, literally, passes by," the space agency wrote in an Instagram post with a video.



Earlier in April, a NASA telescope had captured a never-seen before 'green monster' on its star telescope, after a star explosion. The green loop was nicknamed "green monster" in honor of Fenway Park in Boston.

The star exploded 340 years ago and is the youngest know remnant from an exploding, giant star in our galaxy.

