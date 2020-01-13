NASA credits 17-year-old for discovering planet with two suns

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched its planet-hunting mission called Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in 2018. Since its inception, it has discovered multiple planets. The latest update to the list is the discovery of a planet with two suns found by a high-school student interning at NASA.

This is the first time that a circumbinary planet has been found with two stars under the TESS mission, said NASA. The discovery is being credited to Wolf Cukier, a 17-year-old student from New York who was interning at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

“I was looking through the data for everything the volunteers had flagged as an eclipsing binary, a system where two stars circle around each other and from our view eclipse each other every orbit,” said Cukier.

The planet named TOI 1338b is situated 1,300 light-years from the Earth in the Pictor constellation. “About three days into my internship, I saw a signal from a system called TOI 1338. At first, I thought it was a stellar eclipse, but the timing was wrong. It turned out to be a planet,” the intern added.

According to NASA, the two stars orbit each other every 15 days. One of the two stars is 10 percent bigger than the Sun while the other is cooler and dimmer and only a third of the Sun’s mass. This calculation was possible with the help of the four cameras on the TESS that studied the same patch of sky for 27 days at a time and captured photos every half an hour, reported CNN. The frequent snaps assisted scientists to identify the varying brightness of the stars. As planets pass in front of stars, which is called a transit, it can help astronomers determine the location of planets.

TOI 1388b is supposedly 6.9 times larger than the Earth or between the sizes of Neptune and Saturn.