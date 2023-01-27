NASA captures a stunning formation resembling the face of a bear on Mars

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has captured an image of a bear-like face structure on the surface of Mars.

The image, taken by the MRO's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera, shows a rocky outcropping that bears a striking resemblance to the face of a bear. The image has been causing quite a stir among scientists and the general public alike, as it is one of the most detailed and clear images of a potential Martian structure yet.

“There’s a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head). The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?” the University of Arizona wrote in its Lunar and Planetary Laboratory blog.

While it is not yet clear what the structure is, or how it was formed, scientists are excited about the potential implications of the discovery.

The MRO has been in orbit around Mars since 2006 and has been responsible for a number of groundbreaking discoveries, including the detection of water ice on the Martian surface and the identification of potential landing sites for future missions. "HiPOD: A Bear on Mars? This feature looks a bit like a bear's face. What is it really?," HiRISE: Beautiful Mars (NASA) tweeted along with the fascinating photo.

