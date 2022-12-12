 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

Dec 12, 2022

NASA's unmanned Orion spaceship splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off Baja California, Mexico.

NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Sunday, completing the Artemis 1 mission - a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years.

After racing through the Earth's atmosphere at a speed of 25,000 miles (40,000 kilometers) per hour, the uncrewed capsule floated down to the sea with the help of three large orange and white parachutes, as seen on NASA TV.

"I don't think any one of us could have imagined the mission this successful," said Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin in a press conference.

"We now have a foundational deep space transportation system."

During the trip around Earth's orbiting satellite and back, Orion logged well over a million miles and went farther from Earth than any previous habitable spacecraft.

"For years, thousands of individuals have poured themselves into this mission, which is inspiring the world to work together to reach untouched cosmic shores," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Today is a huge win for NASA, the United States, our international partners, and all of humanity," he added.