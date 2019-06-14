NASA camera spots Star Trek logo on Mars

Space agency NASA has just discovered some in Mars that looks like a “Starfleet” insignia embedded on it. A dune has formed on the Red Planet and taken the shape of the famous “Star Trek” logo. It can be clearly spotted in the photograph taken from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

The spotting of the logo can be paralleled to the “face on Mars” phenomenon. By all means, this seems to be a fluke occurrence, caused by the movement of wind, lava, and other natural forces that sculpt the landscape of the Red Planet.

The University of Arizona, which operates the MRO HiRISE camera, said: “Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo… You'd be right, but it's only a coincidence.”

The dune resembling the logo was spotted in Hellas Planitia, which is a massive plain in the Hellas impact basin, located towards the southern end of Mars. The interplay of dunes, wind, and lava made the particular chevron look so prominent, according to a statement from the University. The special camera has captured several other chevrons on the planet, so it is safe to say that it may not be the first time that one resembling a “Star Trek” logo was found.

Scientists, who have been working with HiRISE, have studied the quaint features on the planet in details. Explaining what could have happened, they said it was a result of several natural forces, beginning with crescent-shaped sand dunes being formed by wind and surface interaction.

Followed by that, the lava from surrounding areas seep in. But, because they are not dense enough, they are unable to cover the dunes entirely. When the molten matter cools down, the dunes start looking like tiny islands that jut out of the landscape, reported Space.com.

The statement from the University further explains: “However, since they are still just dunes, and the winds do keep blowing, the sand piles wither away, leaving behind what looks like ‘footprints’ in the lava plain.