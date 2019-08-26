NASA astronaut’s divorce likely behind the first case of crime in space

NASA astronaut Anne McClain had been in Space for 203 days earlier this year, aboard the International Space Station (ISS). She has now gotten embroiled in a nasty controversy as her estranged wife has accused her of identity theft and illegally accessing his private financial records.

McClain, who is a US Army lieutenant colonel was supposed to be a part of the world’s first all-female spacewalk. According to a report by the New York Times, she was serving as the flight engineer for expedition 58/59 when she allegedly accessed her estranged spouse Summer Worden’s bank account.

The news of the allegations first surfaced on August 23 after Worden complained of her account being accessed using a NASA-affiliated computer network. Worden had filed a complaint regarding the same with the Federal Trade Commission and also the United States space agency’s internal Office of Inspector General.

McClain and Worden got married in 2014, but Worden filed for divorce four years later, only months ahead of McClain’s departure for her time at the space station. Before the couple parted ways, McClain used to help raise Worden’s son, which included providing financial support.

To continue doing that, McClain had reportedly accessed Worden’s bank account, without knowing that the latter had requested her to not do so any longer. McClain later admitted through her lawyer that she did access the bank account from ISS.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the estranged couple had fought over the child. Right after their marriage, McClain had expressed her wish to adopt the child, but Worden did not agree to that. McClain had even sought parenting rights from a judge and shared pictures with the child on the Internet. The portraits were taken down after Worden complained.

The reported reason behind the divorce is abuse. McClain accused Worden of physical assault -- charges that were junked by the latter. While the divorce case is still sub-judice, McClain told NASA authorities probing the case that their finances are not yet separated, which is what led to the confusion over accessing the bank account.