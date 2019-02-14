NASA announces the end of Opportunity: A glimpse of Mars rover that wandered the Red Planet for 15 years

Whilst being on Mars, Opportunity had to overcome some major hurdles. Hurdles where its predecessors had sunk. In 2005, the rover got stuck in a dune but was eventually rescued after NASA extensively worked to mimic Martian soil, helping Opportunity to carefully manoeuvre its way out of trouble. It also survived its first dust storm in 2007, grappled with intermittent wheel problems and toiled with a problematic robotic arm throughout its expedition. (Image: Reuters)