World's largest cricket stadium in India has a connection with Donald Trump

India will host Australia from Thursday at the biggest cricket stadium in the world for the fourth and final Test.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will be in attendance, with huge billboards of the pair erected on the ground.

Here's an in-depth look at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where a bumper crowd is expected:

- How big is it? -

The stadium in Gujarat has a capacity of 132,000. It has never been full for cricket, but it set a record for a cricket match in May last year when 104,859 saw the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.