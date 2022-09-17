Wishes pour in for PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday today, and politicians, spiritual leaders and film personalities took to Twitter to wish him.

President Droupadi Murmu said she wished for India's nation-building campaign to progress under Modi's leadership.

The Dalai Lama wrote to the prime minister to wish him a happy birthday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded Narendra Modi's "vision, leadership and energy".

Jaishankar urged Indians to contribute to noble causes like blood donation on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi had made efforts to take India forward "in very field".

"New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Narendra Modi," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Modi for introducing "a new dimension to politics" in India.

"Along with development, he has given full importance to the welfare of the poor," Singh added.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "The speed and scale of infrastructure building in the country owe much to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring leadership."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted out wishes for PM Modi.





Actor Ajay Devgn shared a photo with the prime minister, saying that his leadership inspired him.





On his birthday, the prime minister is scheduled to attend four events. One of the highlights of the day will be Modi's speech to mark the arrival of Namibian cheetahs in India as part of a re-introduction effort.