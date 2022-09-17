Wishes pour in for PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 72nd birthday today, and politicians, spiritual leaders and film personalities took to Twitter to wish him.

President Droupadi Murmu said she wished for India's nation-building campaign to progress under Modi's leadership.



प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए।

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

The Dalai Lama wrote to the prime minister to wish him a happy birthday.



On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health. https://t.co/R2zAYvnkBi — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) September 17, 2022



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded Narendra Modi's "vision, leadership and energy".

Jaishankar urged Indians to contribute to noble causes like blood donation on the occasion of the prime minister's birthday.

Today, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister, many events and programs are being held across the nation. Blood donation is one of the most noble causes that serves humanity. I urge all to participate in the #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi had made efforts to take India forward "in very field".

भारतीय संस्कृति के संवाहक @narendramodi जी ने देश को अपनी मूल जड़ों से जोड़ हर क्षेत्र में आगे ले जाने का काम किया है।

मोदीजी की दूरदर्शिता व नेतृत्व में नया भारत एक विश्वशक्ति बनकर उभरा है। मोदी जी ने वैश्विक नेता के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है, जिसका पूरी दुनिया सम्मान करती है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2022

"New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Narendra Modi," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Modi for introducing "a new dimension to politics" in India.

"Along with development, he has given full importance to the welfare of the poor," Singh added.

मोदीजी ने देश में राजनीति को नया आयाम दिया है और विकास के साथ गरीब कल्याण को भी पूरा महत्व दिया है। जनता से जुड़ाव, जनता से संवाद और देश की नब्ज पर मजबूत पकड़ उन्हें भारत के मन और जन से जोड़ती है। वे भारत के मान और सम्मान को नई बुलंदी पर ले जायें, यही शुभकामना है।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2022

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted: "The speed and scale of infrastructure building in the country owe much to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring leadership."



The speed and scale of infrastructure building in the country owe much to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's inspiring leadership.#HappyBdayModijipic.twitter.com/3VpJwnfvqP — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 17, 2022



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted out wishes for PM Modi.

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a photo with the prime minister, saying that his leadership inspired him.

जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi

Your leadership inspires and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/8GTAUEy3XT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2022

On his birthday, the prime minister is scheduled to attend four events. One of the highlights of the day will be Modi's speech to mark the arrival of Namibian cheetahs in India as part of a re-introduction effort.