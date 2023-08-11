'No business class, no fancy car, no hotel': Narayana Murthy’s request in Kolkata

Narayana Murthy spoke about democracy in a rousing speech at Techno India University. (Image: Meghdut Roy Chowdhury)

Kolkata’s Techno India University witnessed a rare convergence of minds and ideals as the venerable Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, graced the institution's convocation with his presence. Amidst the academic celebration, a candid encounter took place that revealed Murthy's humility and profound insights.

In an Instagram post, the Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director of Techno India Group, Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, spoke about their meeting, spotlighting Murthy's resolute commitment to simplicity and dedication.

Roy Chowdhury, speaking to Moneycontrol, said that when Murthy was invited as the chief guest to the convocation, he wanted to make sure the 76-year-old’s 4-hour trip was without any hurdles. He wanted to book business class tickets and also book the seats next to Murthy on the flight so he didn’t face any interruptions or hassles.

But Murthy turned it all down. He didn’t even want a “fancy car” to be sent at the airport nor a room in a hotel. His top priority was spending time with the students.

"Please don't send me business class tickets or any fancy car. I don't need a room in a 5-star hotel to freshen up. I'll come for the convocation and spend a few hours with you all and the students. Let's focus on that," wrote Roy Chowdhury.

He also said that the only thing that irked Murthy was that it took a while to reach the venue from the airport; he was upset that he couldn’t spend those lost minutes with students instead.

Murthy had a vegetarian lunch with Roy Chowdhury and his French wife Pauline Laravoire before the convocation began. During this rendezvous, Roy Chowdhury was surprised to find out Murthy's fluency in French, a language he embarked upon learning half a century ago when he went to work in France.

While he confessed to some rustiness due to lack of practice, his prowess remained unmistakable.



They spoke on politics, democracy, communism – especially in Bengal, professionalism, pluralism, ethics and faith over their hour-long lunch.

During his speech to students on stage too, Murthy delved into democracy.

He said that democracy works best in an environment of pluralism, where every citizen has the freedom to practice one's own belief and faith without imposing it on others.

He also said that he believes democracy will prosper in India only if a mindset is created that highlights the commonalities of beliefs rather than differences.

When Murthy was running slightly late when he was leaving in the evening, Roy Chowdhury, half-joking, offered to book him a charter flight. “That would not sit very well with me,” Murthy said, very seriously.

Murthy also gave individual attention to anyone who came to speak to him and obliged everyone with photographs patiently, Roy Chowdhury said.

Roy Chowdhury had one key takeaway from the conversation that resonated deeply with him: "We must all aspire to lead professional lives which are not tainted by personal or familial attachments. One should uphold professionalism, discipline, hard work, honesty, and open-mindedness at the heart of their career."

Nearly 4,200 students got their degrees at the convocation. Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, industrialist Ratan Tata, actor Sushmita Sen, musician Kavita Krishnamurthy, and author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay were conferred Doctor of Letters honours. Tata, Ganguly and Sen were unable to make it to the event but sent their regards in video messages.