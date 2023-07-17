Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty donate gold conch, tortoise idol to Lord Balaji at Tirupati

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy with wife Sudha Murty at Tirupati. (Image credit: @RajivKrishnaS/Twitter)

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty on Monday donated a gold conch and a gold tortoise idol to Lord Balaji at Tirupati. Both items will be used to clean the idols at the temple in Andhra Pradesh.



Infosys founder Narayana Murthy garu & his wife Sudha Murthy garu (former TTD Board Member) donate Golden Abhishekha Shankam to Sri Varu Temple at Tirumala. They handed over to TTD EO Dharma Reddy garu.

The couple are known for their philanthropic work. In 2021, Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, committed more than Rs 100 crore toward Covid relief efforts.

Murty, one of India's richest women, recently said that for her, money is "not that important", entrepreneurship is.

Speaking to Moneycontrol at its Startup Conclave in Bengaluru, the author and philanthropist said, "I never aimed for money. For me, money is not that important. The creation of jobs, creation of wealth can uplift people who are below the poverty line, and for that entrepreneurship is very important."

Interestingly, in an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, Sudha Murty had also shared that Infosys, which today has a market capitalisation of around $80 billion, started with a loan of Rs 10,000 that she gave Narayana Murthy in 1981. Murty revealed that the money came from her personal emergency fund, saved up over the years without her husband’s knowledge.

“My mother told me when I was married, you know, you should always keep some money. And this money should be used only in an emergency, not to buy sari, not to buy gold or anything,” she said. Following her mother’s advice, every month, Murty would save a small portion of her and her husband’s salary without his knowledge.

In 1981, the emergency fund amounted to Rs 10,250. It helped turn Murty into an “angel investor” in what would go on to become Infosys -- one of the world’s largest IT companies.

