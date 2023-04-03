One of Narayana Murthy's biggest regrets is inviting his mother to visit Infosys only when she was...

NR Narayana Murthy has said that one of his biggest regrets was that he could bring his mother to Infosys only during her final days.

"I feel bad that I invited my mother to visit Infosys only when she was dying. I was so busy building Infosys." Murthy said on the sidelines of book launch in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Murthy also revealed that there were many others in his batch in college who were smarter than him but it was his humility which allowed him to reach greater heights in his career.

"There were people smarter than me in my college and later in my industry, but humility is something that helped me soar in my career. Always have your feet on the ground," the 76-year-old said.

Moneycontrol News