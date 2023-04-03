One of Narayana Murthy's biggest regrets is inviting his mother to visit Infosys only when she was...

Narayana Murthy also revealed that during the building stage of Infosys, he would take one-tenth of his salary and give 20 per cent extra to his younger colleagues. (File photo)

NR Narayana Murthy has said that one of his biggest regrets was that he could bring his mother to Infosys only during her final days.

"I feel bad that I invited my mother to visit Infosys only when she was dying. I was so busy building Infosys." Murthy said on the sidelines of book launch in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Murthy also revealed that there were many others in his batch in college who were smarter than him but it was his humility which allowed him to reach greater heights in his career.

"There were people smarter than me in my college and later in my industry, but humility is something that helped me soar in my career. Always have your feet on the ground," the 76-year-old said.

When asked about his inspiration, the Infosys co-founder cited Mahatma Gandhi since he had the well-being of the poor in mind whenever he took a decision.

"He believed that whenever you take a decision, think of the poor people who will get affected by that decision," he said.

He also revealed that during the building stage of Infosys, he would take one-tenth of his salary and give 20 per cent extra to his younger colleagues.

Recently, Murthy also advised the younger professionals to not fall into the trap of moonlighting or work from home and emphasised the need to deal with "laziness".

