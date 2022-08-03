Narayana Murthy's journey from 'confused leftist' to 'compassionate capitalist' in his own words | Video

NR Narayana Murthy received the News18 Amrit Ratna Samman (Image credit: CNBCTV18News/Twitter)

Infosys cofounder NR Narayana Murthy says the realisation that only the creation of jobs could remove poverty helped him transform from a “confused leftist” to a “compassionate capitalist”. The 75-year-old software entrepreneur made the remarks after being felicitated with the News18 India Amrit Ratna Samman, which celebrates Indian icons and their trailblazing achievements.



NR Narayana Murthy , who has been described as the father of the Indian IT sector, was once a self-described “strong leftist” as a student. While working in Paris in the early ‘70s, however, he was transformed from a confused leftist to a “determined, compassionate capitalist.”

“I wanted to conduct an experiment to prove that the only way a country can remove poverty is through creation of jobs with good income – and that is possible only through entrepreneurship,” said Murthy.

He said that his first company Softronics was a failure. “Infosys was the second,” he added, referring to the IT firm that employs over 2 lakh people today.

The billionaire entrepreneur was also asked if the government’s lack of expectation from the IT sector in the early ‘80s could have acted as a catalyst for the success of Infosys.

“I would say that in the 30 odd years of the industry, both the politicians and the bureaucrats have been very active encouragers and active catalysts of the progress that the industry has achieved,” Murthy responded.

“Whether it was tax exemption, creating the first communication stations, or removing the licensing the government has played a very important role and for that I would definitely remain ever grateful to the successive governments of the day, including the current government.”