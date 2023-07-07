Narayana Murthy on how he recruited his first Infosys colleagues based on 3 things. Watch

Narayana Murthy in conversation with Rohan Murty at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy revealed at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 the three things he looked out for when he first started recruiting for his company.

“I had to decide what kind of people I wanted to recruit,” Murthy told his son Rohan during a candid chat on stage.

“First focus on competence, because otherwise not much work will progress. Second is value system -- in the beginning, everybody has to trust implicitly everybody else. Third, the only thing the employees of the company are your words. There is no guarantee if this idea will take off or not,” he said.

“To engender the people, you have to authenticate. You have to be truthful, trustworthy, demonstrate your passion. You must walk the talk, be truthful and then create a dream,” he continued.

“Once you paint the dream on rainbow colours and talk about the good days that will come, then there is a reasonably high probability of people buying your vision. That vision at the end of the day must have something for everyone on the team,” he concluded.



He also recalled that when he started out on the journey, Infosys co-founders knew that he was earning a higher salary than them.

“I didn't talk as much as I do today. They realised by my actions that I had a big dream. I gave them a reasonably convincing argument that the future of this company would be better because they also knew that I had failed in my first attempt and I had explained to them there was no market at that time. And there were very few computers in India... I was looking at the domestic market,” he said.

Follow live updates of Moneycontrol Startup Conclave

Infosys was founded in 1981 in Pune by seven engineers and Murthy ran the company as CEO for the first 21 years.