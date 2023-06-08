Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty on how Telugu cinema introduced them to the language

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, were honoured with lifetime achievement awards from the North America Telugu Society (NATS) this month. Addressing the audience at the NATS awards ceremony in New Jersey via video conference, the Murthys spoke about the influence of Telugu on their lives and their love for Telugu cinema.

NR Narayana Murthy started his address with a Telugu sentence – “Naaku Telugu baaga raadu” – and spoke about how he came to learn the language. The Infosys co-founder was born in Karnataka, but his grandmother lived in a town on the border of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“My grandmother lived in a border town between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. We used to go there every summer, and most people spoke Telugu there, even though it was in Karnataka,” he said.

The 76-year-old businessman also recalled watching Telugu movies – “The movies we saw were all Telugu - Mayabazar, Pelli Chesi Choodu, Devadas, etc,” he said.

Murthy said that he did learn some Telugu but had not practiced the language for the last 50 years. However, he added that he had tremendous respect for Telugu as he thanked the North American Telugu Society for their generosity and kindness in awarding him.

Sudha Murty , also born into a Kannada-speaking family, said that she had watched many Telugu movies and could understand the language, even if she wasn’t fluent in speaking it.

“I understand Telugu but am unable to speak fluently. I studied in Bellary, where the Telugu influence was prominent. I have watched many Telugu movies,” she said. "To this day, when I think of Krishna, I envision NTR garu."

“I am grateful for this honour and delighted that my own people from this land have recognised me,” Murty added.