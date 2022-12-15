 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, married for 44 years, on their 'couple goals'

Chandra R Srikanth
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murty and his wife, author Sudha Murty, reflect on their journey together in an interview with Moneycontrol.

The couple tell Moneycontrol about their shared and individual goals.

For NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who have been married for 44 years, the idea of "couple goals" is having common goals and encouraging each other's interests.

Opening up about their marriage in an interview with Moneycontrol, they spoke about giving each other space and respecting each other's passions.

Sudha Murty said she and Narayana Murthy never had the kind of couple goals that youngsters talk about.

"We always cared for the family, children, grandchildren and took our work seriously," the author said. "I work much more than before and Murthy never objects to it because he respects my passion."

Watch the full interview below:

 