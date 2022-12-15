Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, married for 44 years, on their 'couple goals'

For NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, who have been married for 44 years, the idea of "couple goals" is having common goals and encouraging each other's interests.

Opening up about their marriage in an interview with Moneycontrol, they spoke about giving each other space and respecting each other's passions.

Sudha Murty said she and Narayana Murthy never had the kind of couple goals that youngsters talk about.

"We always cared for the family, children, grandchildren and took our work seriously," the author said. "I work much more than before and Murthy never objects to it because he respects my passion."

Watch the full interview below:

"We respect, we give space to each other. We advise each other, but we do not interfere in each other," she told Moneycontrol. The Infosys co-founder seconded the view, saying they have never checked each other's mails. "She has never looked into any of my mail," Narayana Murthy said. "I have never looked into any of her mail. We have followed it right from 1978." He said they always had a "common goal", of raising their children with values and competence. Narayana Murthy said his wife shouldered most of the responsibility while he was busy building Infosys. The IT company turned 40 this year. "I used to (tell) children, Akshata and Rohan, 'Appa is busy. Appa is building Infosys', And it requires time," Sudha Murty said. "And whenever Murthy has time, he has spent that time with children 100%." Their dedication unsurprisingly extends to their grandchildren, who they said they looked forward to meeting in 2023. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's daughter Akshata Murty is married to Rishi Sunak, who is the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin. They have two daughters -- Krishna and Anoushka. Also read: My wife was my safety net, supported my dream: NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty on the Infosys journey and their life goals Asked if they’ll visit 10 Downing Street, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty said…

Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy

READ MORE