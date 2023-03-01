Supermodel Naomi Campbell’s ‘iconic’ Vogue India cover dressed in Sabyasachi

Naomi Campbell on Vogue India issue. (Image: @sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is the Vogue India cover girl this issue – her first time gracing the cover. Dressed in Sabyasachi, the British supermodel looked stunning. The 52-year-old has visited India several times in the past and she has expressed her love for the country several times.

“I’ve always wanted to shoot for Vogue India,” Campbell told the publication and Sabyasachi.

She says she has found her “triangle of peace” in India’s southern corners, with her phone locked away and a total of two people who knew her whereabouts. That was the second time that she ever travelled alone in her life and her chosen destination was Thiruvananthapuram.



“Naomi’s presence—be it on the ramp, in music videos and campaigns, or even in Madonna’s controversial book Sex (1992)—remains timeless and memorable. She is a global icon, so it’s always special to work with someone like her,” says Sabyasachi Mukherjee on dressing the supermodel for Vogue India’s March-April cover.

Campbell has long supported the cause of bringing diversity to the fashion industry. She has also guided many models, giving them the backing needed to set footing in the competitive industry.

“I just launched my new initiative, EMERGE, and we’re looking to bring it to India. It highlights young creatives and gives them a platform so that the world gets to see them,” she told Vogue. “It’s about highlighting their work which doesn’t get highlighted.”

Terming Campbell’s cover “iconic”, Vogue India, sharing photos, wrote: “Iconic. That’s the one-word definition of the original supermodel. Naomi Campbell has been the cycle-breaker for diversity on the runway, not to mention the 66 plus Vogue covers that make up a quarter of her editorial legacy.”

Campbell, on her numerous India visits, has worn Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. She loves the Indian culture and food and has learned yoga here back in 2012.

One of the original six supermodels, Campbell became the first black model to grace the cover of French Vogue when she was 18.