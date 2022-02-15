English
    Nandan Nilekani's iPhone home screen has 'no WhatsApp, only essential apps'. See full pic

    Nandan Nilekani took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that he prefers to control his digital life using multiple devices.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
    Some of Nandan Nilekani's essential apps include Uber, AppleTV and Infosys Lex.

    Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, on Tuesday shared a photo of his phone's home screen and revealed that it does not have WhatsApp or any other social media apps.

    Nilekani, who co-authored The Art of Bitfulness with iSPIRT Foundation fellow Tanuj Bhojwani, has often spoken up about what he calls "the toxic relationship with technology".

    The Aadhaar Architect took to Twitter on Tuesday and said that he prefers to control his digital life using multiple devices.

    "No WhatsApp. No notification badges. Only essential apps," he tweeted.

    Some of his essential apps include Uber, AppleTV and Infosys Lex.

    Following his invite to share their home screens, Nilekani's Twitter followers too jumped onto the bandwagon, with a few saying that they too try to limit notification badges and social media use. Bhojwani also shared a list of the apps on his home screen and claimed it was more "brutal" than Nilekani's.


    Nilekani had also spoken to Moneycontrol in January about controlling his digital life using different devices. "My laptop is for work. My phone is for communication. My iPad is for curated content and entertainment." he had said.

    Speaking about keeping a healthy relationship with technology, he added, "I decided to stick with voice calls and SMS. I don't use any social media except Twitter because I use it as a broadcast mechanism to my followers. I also have a zero-inbox policy."
