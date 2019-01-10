NaMo merchandise sales zoom, products worth Rs 5 crore sold in 3 months: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal mobile application the ‘NaMo app’ has sold Brand Modi merchandise worth Rs 5 crore in about three months, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the report, as many as 15.75 lakh units have been sold so far. Revenue generated from t-shirts, hoodies, caps, keychains, coffee mugs, notebooks and pens so far is around Rs 2.64 crore, Rs 56 lakh, 43 lakh, Rs 37 lakh, 32 lakh and Rs 38 lakh, respectively.

These products are being mostly being demanded by cadre from Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) regional offices. The party expects the sales to increase ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the report suggests.

T-shirts are the highest selling item, which accounted for almost half of the total sales. The peak in sales could be attributed to the ‘Hoodie Challenge’ taken up by BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur. Chief Ministers Vijay Rupani and Yogi Adityanath also took part in the challenge, asking each other to buy and wear ‘NaMo Again’ merchandise.

Modi merchandise is sold via three avenues. Retail through the NaMo app, e-commerce platforms like Paytm and Amazon and bulk orders from BJP’s regional offices.

On the app, the online platform selling Modi merchandise is called FlyKart. The platform has a license to manufacture these products using the Intellectual Property Rights owned by BJP, the report adds.

One of the state chiefs told the newspaper that everyone at the BJP office should own and wear the merchandise.

The NaMo app started selling the merchandise on the prime minister’s 68th birthday and has over five million downloads so far.