App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nagpur cops chase down criminal just like 'a Bond movie'

The official Twitter handle of Nagpur Police explained how they managed to nab a criminal who was lurking around in the city

Jagyaseni Biswas
The policemen who tracked down the criminal (Image: Twitter/ Nagpur City Police)
The policemen who tracked down the criminal (Image: Twitter/ Nagpur City Police)

In a series of tweets posted on the evening of July 3, the Nagpur City Police shared anecdotes of a rat chase that had kept the force on their toes. Describing it as a scene straight out of a James Bond movie, the official Twitter handle of Nagpur Police explained how they managed to nab a criminal who was lurking around in the city.

They began with stating they relived one of those iconic Bond movie scenes. “It was learnt that an externed criminal was loitering in town. We reached the spot in plain clothes. And then began the action,” the handle tweeted.

It was reportedly a 25-minute chase panning a six-kilometre-long terrain, winding through alleys and by-lanes. After a long chase, when the criminal reached a dead end, the cops had to jump into a nullah that was 6-feet deep.

The cops then had to wade through slush for about 200 meters before they could finally get hold of the criminal, who is languishing in police lockup at the moment.

The Twitter handle then shared a picture of the two criminals along with the “brave officers” -- PSI Sanjay Chappe, PN Bhagwatikumar Thakur, and PC Ritesh Gotmare -- who were part of the team that hunted them down.
 

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Nagpur #Police

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.