Nagpur cops chase down criminal just like 'a Bond movie'

In a series of tweets posted on the evening of July 3, the Nagpur City Police shared anecdotes of a rat chase that had kept the force on their toes. Describing it as a scene straight out of a James Bond movie, the official Twitter handle of Nagpur Police explained how they managed to nab a criminal who was lurking around in the city.

They began with stating they relived one of those iconic Bond movie scenes. “It was learnt that an externed criminal was loitering in town. We reached the spot in plain clothes. And then began the action,” the handle tweeted.

It was reportedly a 25-minute chase panning a six-kilometre-long terrain, winding through alleys and by-lanes. After a long chase, when the criminal reached a dead end, the cops had to jump into a nullah that was 6-feet deep.



On reaching a dead end, he resorted jumping into a nullah ( filled with 6ft deep water) Wading through the slush, for about 200mts, he was grabbed by our firm hands He now lies drying himself up wryly in the police lockup



The fearless cops - PSI Sanjay Chappe, PN Bhagwatikumar Thakur and PC Ritesh Gotmare.

The cops then had to wade through slush for about 200 meters before they could finally get hold of the criminal, who is languishing in police lockup at the moment. The Twitter handle then shared a picture of the two criminals along with the "brave officers" -- PSI Sanjay Chappe, PN Bhagwatikumar Thakur, and PC Ritesh Gotmare -- who were part of the team that hunted them down.