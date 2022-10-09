Nagaland Minister's 'always pose ready' photo is viral: 'Can see the camera from a mile'

Temjen Imna Along said he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot. (Image: @AlongImna/Twitter)

Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education Temjen Imna Along, who is quite popular on social media for his tweets, today shared a photograph of himself on the social media site saying he is always “pose ready” and that he can see the camera from a mile away.



My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also I can see you smile as you reading it! Good Morning pic.twitter.com/7ntWw5UMVx

— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 9, 2022

“My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also I can see you smile as you reading it! Good Morning,” Along tweeted with the picture that has been liked over 37,000 times within hours of posting it.

The 42-year-old minister with a sense of humour in his tweets had urged people to stay single a couple of months ago on World Population Day.

“On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the "singles movement" today,” he had tweeted.

Along is a first-time member of the state Assembly and currently holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs. Later, he had also tweeted about how people have been googling about Along’s wife.

"Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!" he tweeted with screenshot of the Google query.

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal noticed the tweet and had a response. "We'll have to do something about this," he tweeted in Hindi tagging his company. To which the Nagaland minister responded that he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot.