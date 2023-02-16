Nagaland minister's photo onboard chopper is viral for his latest joke. Here's why

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is Twitter celebrity. His hilarious tweets have recently gone viral and today’s latest is no different.

Along shared a photo of him onboard a helicopter ready to fly off. But it’s the caption that has got Twitter cracking up.

“When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in & see what's written on the stair,” read his tweet with the photo.

Now, if you zoom in to check what’s written on the chopper’s stair, you would laugh too for his self-referential humour.

"One person at a time,” reads the note of caution on the chopper.

With over 11,000 likes in just hours, Along’s tweet is now viral.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also commented saying: “The man with the best sense of humour.”

“You're hilarious, always..without fail!” one comment read. “Started my day with a big smile,” read another. “You have a great sense of humour sir,” another user commented. Along’s recent tweet on Valentine’s Day had also gone viral with a million views. The tweet was just a photograph of him with the caption: “Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles!”

Along is the minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs minister in Nagaland. He is a first time BJP MLA.

Moneycontrol News