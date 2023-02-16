 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagaland minister's photo onboard chopper is viral for his latest joke. Here's why

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Temjen Imna Along's Valentine's Day tweet had also gone viral.

Temjen Imna Along regularly shares hilarious tweets. (Image: @AlongImna/Twitter)

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is Twitter celebrity. His hilarious tweets have recently gone viral and today’s latest is no different.

Along shared a photo of him onboard a helicopter ready to fly off. But it’s the caption that has got Twitter cracking up.

“When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in & see what's written on the stair,” read his tweet with the photo.

Now, if you zoom in to check what’s written on the chopper’s stair, you would laugh too for his self-referential humour.

"One person at a time,” reads the note of caution on the chopper.
With over 11,000 likes in just hours, Along’s tweet is now viral.