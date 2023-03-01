Nagaland minister’s ‘wife and police’ quip for Gurugram G20 flower pots theft accused

One man has been arrested in Gurugram after he was caught on camera stealing a number of flower pots from the road decoration set up for the G20 summit. The incident trended on social media because of a bizarre aspect - both accused were driving an expensive Kia Carnival car. The browsed through the pots and picked quite a few, put it in their car boot and drove off.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, famous for his humourous tweets, reacted to the incident and quipped in Hindi: “Biwi ko manane gaya tha, ab Delhi Police ko mana raha hai (Was going to appease his wife, now appeasing Delhi Police)”. He quote-tweeted the video along with his tweet.

Along’s tweet was liked over 4,000 times. Along is the minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs minister in Nagaland. He is a first time BJP MLA.

In the comments, people pointed out that it’s in fact the Haryana Police who have made the arrest in the case. The incident happened on National Highway 48 near Delhi-Gurgaon border where authorities had put up flower pot decorations to welcome delegates to the G20 meeting.

In the viral video shared by a journalist on Twitter, the accused casually pick the pots up in the middle of the day and load them in the boot of their approximately Rs 40 lakh Kia Carnival car (with a VIP number plate) before driving off.

After the incident exploded on social media, Haryana Police tracked down the accused, named Manmohan, by tracing his car in Gurugram. It has a Hisar registration number. It is not clear yet on whereabouts of the second accused in the case.

A case has been registered under IPC section 379 at DLF phase 3 police station. Gurugram will be hosting the first anti-corruption working group meeting at the G20 summit from March 1 to 4. 39 countries are expected to participate in the event.

Moneycontrol News