Nagaland minister's solo movie date prompts Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal to revive 'Shaadi' offer

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal on Tuesday revived an offer he had made to Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along last July after the minister took himself on a solo date to watch Avatar 2. Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, had offered to help Along find a wife through the matrimonial website.

Along apparently went to watch the movie alone and sharing a photo of the vacant seat next to him, the minister tweeted, "The chair beside me is empty because I didn't accept ⁦Anupam Mittal⁩ji's offer yet."

Mittal then responded on cue that the offer still stands.

The camaraderie between the two sparked last July after the Nagaland minister discovered that people have been looking for his wife on Google. The Google search prompt amused the minister who is yet to get married and is currently searching for the "one".

Taking to Twitter, Along shared a screenshot of the search prompt and wrote, "Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Taking to Twitter, Along shared a screenshot of the search prompt and wrote, "Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

The tweet caught Anupam Mittal's eye. "We'll have to do something about this," he tweeted in Hindi tagging Shaadi.com. Playing along, the minister replied that he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot. Mittal then reminded Along that the wait for Salman Khan's marriage might be a very long one and that the minister may not have to wait that long to find a partner with Shaadi.com, prompting a bemused Along to ask for a discount. Interestingly, Temjen Imna Along had taken a pledge on the occasion of World Population Day in 2021 to stay single and contribute towards a sustainable future.