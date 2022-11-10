23-year-old Indian American woman wins US midterm election

Nabeela Syed is a 23-year-old Indian-American Muslim woman. (Image credit: @nabeelasyed/Instagram)

A 23-year-old Indian-American Muslim woman has scripted history in the US midterm elections. Nabeela Syed has become the youngest representative to have won the election for the 51st House district of the Illinois state legislature in US, reports The Siasat Daily.



My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district.

And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly. — Nabeela Syed (@NabeelaforIL) November 9, 2022

Syed, a Democrat , took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her joy. “My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district,” she wrote. “And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly.”

According to the India West Journal, the hijab-wearing Nabeela Syed defeated incumbent Chris Bos to flip a Republican district. She has become the first Indian American in the Illinois state legislature. Along with Abdelnasser Rashid, she is also the first to be elected to the Illinois General Assembly.

“It is so important for us to have a seat at the table, for us to have a voice in the legislative process,” she said.

“They vote based on the candidate and they vote based on issues,” Syed was quoted as saying by NBC Chicago. “And that is what we communicated this entire time.”

Born in Palatine, Illinois, Syed graduated from the University of California with a degree in Political Science and Business.

“We won this race because the people of the 51st District want a representative who is ready to fight for them and their families,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I knocked every door in this district. Tomorrow, I start knocking them again to thank them for placing their trust in me. I’m ready to get to work.”