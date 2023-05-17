English
    N Chandrasekaran awarded France's highest civilian honour. See pics

    N Chandrasekaran was conferred with the award for the role played by him in developing and fostering commercial links between India and France.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
    Tata Sons' chairman N Chandrasekaran was conferred with the award by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@TataCompanies).

    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was conferred with France's highest civilian honour- "Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur"- by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

    The 59-year-old was conferred with the award for the role played by him in developing and fostering commercial links between India and France.


    "Our Chairman N Chandrasekaran receives the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur from French Minister for Europe & Foreign Affairs @MinColonna. He was conferred the highest civilian award of France for his contributions to strengthening the trade relationship between India & France," the company wrote on Twitter.


    The France Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wrote on Twitter, calling Chandrasekaran "a true friend of France".
    Chandrasekaran was appointed the chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, taking over from Cyrus Mistry and in February 2022, was given a second-term in the role for another five years.

    In April, Ratan Tata was conferred with the highest civilian award of Australia-Order of Honour-by Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell.

    first published: May 17, 2023 06:20 pm