N Chandrasekaran awarded France's highest civilian honour. See pics

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was conferred with France's highest civilian honour- "Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur"- by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.
The 59-year-old was conferred with the award for the role played by him in developing and fostering commercial links between India and France.
"Our Chairman N Chandrasekaran receives the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur from French Minister for Europe & Foreign Affairs @MinColonna. He was conferred the highest civilian award of France for his contributions to strengthening the trade relationship between India & France," the company wrote on Twitter.
Our Chairman N Chandrasekaran receives the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur from French Minister for Europe & Foreign Affairs @MinColonna. He was conferred the highest civilian award of France for his contributions to strengthening the trade relationship between India & France. pic.twitter.com/Rk4vJcjQHq
— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) May 17, 2023
"Dear Natarajan Chandrasekaran, you are a true friend of France." FM @MinColonna today conferred the highest French civilian honour, Légion d'Honneur, on @TataCompanies' chairman for his contribution to ties. #ChooseFrance2023https://t.co/x0ejFYKZYK
— Emmanuel Lenain (@E_Lenain) May 16, 2023
In April, Ratan Tata was conferred with the highest civilian award of Australia-Order of Honour-by Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell.
Also read: Ratan Tata awarded highest Australian civil honour. See pics