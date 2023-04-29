N Chandrasekaran part of Barack Obama's new docu series. Watch trailer

Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Barack Obama's docu series. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BarackObama).

Former US President Barack Obama released the trailer of the Netflix documentary series "Working: What We Do All Day." on Thursday.

In the trailer, large sections of the population in the United States can be seen revealing their day-to-day jobs and what type of roles they preferred with Obama offering a voiceover in the initial parts of the video.

The trailer also features Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is seen in two different parts of the trailer and even has a dialogue in the trailer.

"What comes from people should go back to people, multiple times over," Chandrasekaran is heard saying in the trailer.

Obama, who was the US President between 2009 and 2016, shared the trailer on Twitter and captioned it by saying, "I’m excited to share the trailer for Working. In this series, I talk to American workers across various industries – from hospitality and technology to home care – to understand their jobs and hopes for the future. I hope you’ll check it out on

@Netflix on May 17," he wrote.