    Mystery over deep sea creature that looks like something out of a horror film

    Professional fisherman Jason Moyce caught the creature off the coast of southeastern Australia.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
    (Image credit: trapmanbermagui/Facebook)

    Nobody is sure what exactly this deep sea creature is, but almost everyone agrees that it looks like something out of a nightmare. Professional fisherman Jason Moyce caught the creature off the coast of southeastern Australia and shared a picture on Facebook in hopes of finding someone who could identify it.

    According to Newsweek, Moyce, who goes by the name “Trapman Bermagui” on social media, caught the fish in the deep waters off the coast of his hometown Bermagui in Australia. He said that neither he nor the captain of his charter boat could identify the creature.

    He shared a photo of the strange-looking creature on social media, dubbing it the “ugliest fish” he has ever seen. “I'm pretty sure this is a blob fish ??? caught in deep water, east off Bermagui. Probably the ugliest fish I've ever seen. Apparently good eating,” wrote Moyce.

    His photo shows a creature with blotchy skin and sharp teeth. Take a look at his post here.

    The professional fisherman told Newsweek that the fish weighed 4kg and was caught in 1770 feet deep waters.

    On Facebook, speculation ran wild as to what the creature could be.

    “It may well be a species of Angler Fish such as the Triplewart Seadevil or the Diceratias trilobus, which are both endemic to that region of the Pacific Ocean,” wrote one commenter.

    “I think it's an Anglerfish? There are several types, but they're all ugly and pretty creepy,” said another.

    “It's a monkfish! Poor man’s lobster apparently!” a third remarked.

    Many also wondered who would be brave enough to taste the fish, while others requested Moyce to never shared a photo of it again.
    Tags: #Australia #deep sea creature #fish
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 03:19 pm
