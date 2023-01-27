Mysterious spiral of light spotted in the sky over Hawaii

A Japanese telescope has captured the eerie spectacle of a ‘flying spiral’ of light in the sky over Hawaii. The Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea captured a video of the blue whirlpool on January 18 and shared the visuals on social media
While such mysterious cosmic sights usually spark a frenzy of theories, the source of this spiral was clear from the get-go. The Subaru Telescope said the “spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite.”
“On Jan 18, 2023 (HST), the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawai`i. The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite,” the official Twitter account of the telescope posted on the microblogging platform.
