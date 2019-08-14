Mysterious Motorola smartphone with an all-screen, no-notch display surfaces online

A mysterious Motorola device has surfaced on the internet without any kind of notch or punch-hole on the display. If the device exists, it would be the first Motorola device to have a notch-free display, unlike the current line up with a punch-hole or some kind of notch.

Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared images of the upcoming Motorola device with an all-screen design. The images only reveal the front display, that is not completely bezel-less, due to a thick chin bezel.

For the front camera, it is highly possible that Motorola would opt for a pop-up selfie camera since under-screen cameras are not commercial-ready as yet. Other aesthetic details include the volume and power buttons, which are located on the right side.

There is no other information about the name or other specifications of the smartphone.

In related news, Motorola is rumoured to launch a new smartphone under the One-series in India called Motorola One Action. The smartphone has been spotted online previously and leaks suggest that it would feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, an Exynos 9609 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.