Mysterious door shadow appears in Bengaluru skies. All about 'brocken spectre' phenomenon

Many in Bengaluru hypothesized that it might be a celestial phenomenon. (Image: @SengarAditi/Twitter)

Bengaluru witnessed an awe-inspiring event last night near the Hebbal flyover when a mysterious shadow-like apparition, resembling a door, adorned the skies, leaving onlookers intrigued. Speculations ran rampant, with some proposing it to be a shadow of a building, while others hypothesized that it might be a celestial phenomenon.

Among the diverse theories, the most compelling one points towards the phenomenon of the "Brocken Spectre."

What is a Brocken Spectre?

A Brocken Spectre, also known as "Brocken bow," is a rare atmospheric optical phenomenon that occurs when the sun is low on the horizon and shines down upon clouds or fog.

The phenomenon manifests as a magnified and distorted shadow of an observer, seemingly projected onto the clouds below. This creates an ethereal, larger-than-life silhouette surrounded by a halo or rainbow-like aura.

The science behind the Brocken Spectre lies in the interaction of sunlight with water droplets or ice crystals present in clouds or fog. When sunlight, traveling in a straight line, encounters these microscopic water particles, it refracts and reflects multiple times within the droplets.

This complex process leads to various optical phenomena, including the dispersion of light into its constituent colours, creating rainbows.

In the case of the Brocken Spectre, the sunlight interacts with the tiny water droplets or ice crystals in the clouds and undergoes refraction, forming a circular halo around the observer's shadow.

The enlargement of the shadow occurs due to the bending of light rays as they pass through the droplets, essentially magnifying the image of the observer on the cloud's surface below.



Other few pictures I happened to capture pic.twitter.com/QfBZk5ncFF

— Aditi (@SengarAditi) July 23, 2023

The Brocken Spectre is not a common sight, and several specific conditions must align for the phenomenon to occur:

1. Sun Angle: The sun must be low on the horizon, typically during sunrise or sunset, when its rays travel through a thicker portion of the atmosphere, increasing the likelihood of refraction and scattering.

2. Clouds or Fog: The presence of clouds or fog is essential for the phenomenon to occur.

3. Clear Viewpoint: To watch the phenomenon, the best position is to stand on a hill, mountain, or high-rise structure.

4. Minimal Light Pollution: Light pollution from urban areas can obscure the faint aura surrounding the shadow, so a relatively dark and unpolluted environment is ideal for better visibility.