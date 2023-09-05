Mysterious 50-foot-long silver creature spotted in lake in China

The creature was visible for about 10 seconds before the Tianchi lake reverted to its serene state.

In an encounter reminiscent of the legendary Loch Ness monster of Scotland, a tourist visiting China's Lake Tianchi, has captured on video what she claims to be a 50-foot-long silver aquatic creature breaching the water's surface.

The woman, identified as Li from Shanghai, described her experience on August 31 while exploring the picturesque Xinjiang Region in northwestern China, New York Post reported.

Li's account began with the innocuous sound of fish splashing in the lake, but what unfolded before her was anything but ordinary. Approximately 600 feet away, a different type of creature made its presence known.

Li's cellphone footage reveals the tranquil alpine lake's surface being disturbed by an unseen behemoth, churning waves and ripples beneath. After about 10 seconds, the lake reverted to its serene state.

"At first, I thought it might be several fish, but upon closer inspection, it was just one long, silver-coloured creature," she recounted her experience, stating to New York Post that it moved with agility.

The clarity of Li's video and the absence of a precise description presented a conundrum for the park's staff. Unable to definitively identify the creature, they stated that similar sightings by other visitors had occurred in the past but remained unresolved due to the considerable distance involved.



Local officials, grappling with the intrigue surrounding Lake Tianchi's unidentified inhabitant, remarked, "Imagination is quite vivid. We hope there really is an aquatic creature that can satisfy everyone’s curiosity, but whether it exists or not is hard to say." Notably, none of the known fauna in the lake, including rainbow trout, reaches a length exceeding 3 feet.

This recent sighting harkens back to the fall of 2020 when Xiao Yu, a worker at Changbai Mountain National Park, recorded a peculiar black object, measuring 7 feet in width, floating on Lake Tianchi's surface. Yu, who had previously dismissed similar sightings as fishing boats, was at a loss to explain this particular phenomenon.

Lake Tianchi, nestled between China and North Korea, boasts an average depth of nearly 670 feet, with its deepest point plunging to more than 1,223 feet. The lake's elusive denizen, often compared to the Loch Ness monster, made its debut appearance in 1962, tantalizing the imagination of visitors ever since.

Intriguingly, a photograph purportedly capturing the "Tianchi monster" in 2007 prompted a senior researcher from the National Academy of Science of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to suggest it might be a mutated offspring of trout stocked by North Korea four decades earlier.