Governor of Ukraine city overslept, escapes Russian attack on his office

"I had overslept. But, I got lucky," said Mykolaiv governor Vitaliy Kim. (Image credit: Screengrab from video shared by Vitaliy Kim)

The governor’s building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine was struck by a Russian missile on Wednesday, killing a dozen people and injuring several others.

According to reports, the intended target was governor Vitaliy Kim who managed to evade the attack because he overslept and was late for work.

Kim, like President Volodymyr Zelensky , has become a defiant and brave wartime and the attacked building housed the office that he had been recording videos in, mocking Russian attempts to take the city, The Times reported.