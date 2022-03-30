Governor of Ukraine city overslept, escapes Russian attack on his office

The governor’s building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine was struck by a Russian missile on Wednesday, killing a dozen people and injuring several others.
According to reports, the intended target was governor Vitaliy Kim who managed to evade the attack because he overslept and was late for work.Kim, like President Volodymyr Zelensky, has become a defiant and brave wartime and the attacked building housed the office that he had been recording videos in, mocking Russian attempts to take the city, The Times reported.
"They hit the building of the regional administration, demolished half of the building, hit my office. Most people were miraculously saved," Vitaliy Kim said in a message posted first to Telegram and later shared by various media outlets.
"I had overslept. But, I got lucky."Footage and photographs taken after the attack show a gaping hole in the side of the building. According to reports, several people were trapped beneath the rubble with rescue efforts ongoing.
Відео роботи підрозділів ДСНС на місці ліквідації наслідків ракетного удару по будівлі Миколаївської ОДАhttps://t.co/4rBZIysjbJ pic.twitter.com/iUJ4i0Lggz
— DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) March 29, 2022
Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke abut the attack in a video address to Danish parliament, People reported.
"There were no military targets in Mykolaiv," Zelenskyy said. "The people of Mykolaiv posed no threat to Russia. And despite this, like all Ukrainians, they became the targets of Russian troops, rockets, air bombs, grenades, mines."
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour. It denies targeting civilians and did not comment on the strike on Mykolaiv.
(With inputs from agencies)