    Kerala businessman gifts Mercedes-Benz SUV to employee of 22 years

    This is not the first time that the businessman is rewarding his employees for loyalty. Two years ago, MyG chief AK Shaji gifted a car each to six of his employees.

    February 10, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
    MyG owner AK Shaji gifted his employee a Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d. (Image credit: shaji_ak/Instagram)

    MyG owner AK Shaji gifted his employee a Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d. (Image credit: shaji_ak/Instagram)


    A man in Kerala received the biggest surprise of his life when his boss gifted him a Mercedes Benz car recently. CR Anish, who has been working with businessman AK Shaji for the last 22 years, was gifted a Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 220 d for his loyality.

    While Shaji is the owner of digital retail store MyG, Anish is the company’s chief business development officer.

    “Dear Ani... For the last 22 years, you are there for me as a strong pillar. Hope you loved your new cruising partner,” the businessman wrote on Instagram last, along with a photo of him gifting the black luxury SUV to his employee and his family.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Shaji Ak (@shaji_ak)

    “We are partners, he is not an employee. I am very happy. It is a proud moment. Ani has been with me for the last 22 years. Let’s hope we can more cars to our partners this year,” Shaji said as he surprised Anish during a event for MyG employees and their families.

    Anish, who has been associated with Shaji long before the latter founded MyG, has worked in various capacities, including in the marketing, maintenance and development units of the company. He lives in northern Kerala's Kozhikode district.

    This is not the first time that the businessman is rewarding his employees for loyalty. Two years ago, Shaji gifted a car each to six of his employees.

    “It’s all because of the support from all of you. I hope you’ll be with me in the future too,” Anish said.

    Savji Dholakia, a diamond merchant in Gujarat, too is known for the lavish gifts he gives his employees. In 2018, he gave 600 cars to his employees for Diwali. He was also in the news for gifting three Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 3 crore to his employees.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kerala #Mercedes-Benz #MyG
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:03 am
